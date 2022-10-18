Kerala man arrested for molesting woman cop during ISL match

On Sunday night, a man in Kerala was arrested for molesting a woman cop who was on duty during the Indian Super League match between Kerala Blasters and ATK Mohun Bagan which was held at the Jawaharlal Nehru International stadium in Kochi.

As per a report in The New Indian Express, the 35-year-old man was identified as Arun M Thomas, a local of Kottayam residing in Bengaluru. He allegedly touched the lady cop inappropriately and misbehaved.

While the woman officer tried to restrain the miscreant, he tried to flee the scene. However, a fellow cop stopped him and the man was arrested. A case under IPC Sections 353, 353A, and 332 has been made against the man, all of which are non-bailable offences.

"We will produce the accused before the court. Usually, fans coming for football matches in Kochi never indulge in such acts. This is an isolated incident. Women can come to the stadium to watch football matches without any apprehension," an officer was quoted as saying.