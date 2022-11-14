ISL 2022-23: Kerala blasters win big in Week 6- Highlights

Week 6 of the ISL produced a combined 17 goals across five matches as fans had plenty of action to consume. The match-week witnessed Bengaluru FC back in the field after a week off for a home fixture at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium.

JAMSHEDPUR FC vs HYDERABAD FC (0-1)



Jamshedpur hosted Hyderabad FC at the JRD Tata Sports Complex on Wednesday. It was a hard-fought contest with the Nizams getting the slightest edge over the Red Miners owing to a well taken goal from Mohammad Yasir.

While the first half looked cagey, gaps and spaces started to appear on both sides of the pitch in the latter stages. Jamshedpur failed to capitalize on the space they were offered as the Nizams recorded their fifth consecutive clean sheet of the season. With five wins from six matches, Hyderabad sits firmly on top of the table with 16 points.

ATK MOHUN BAGAN FC vs NORTHEAST UNITED FC (2-1)



Action resumed at the Salt Lake Stadium on Thursday as ATK Mohun Bagan hosted the Highlanders. Liston Colaco opened the scoring for the Mariners. They headed to half time with a single goal lead.

Northeast looked like a better side than last week as they threaded passes in the middle of the pitch and moved forward with intent. As a result of their efforts, defender Aaron Evans found the back of the net with just nine minutes remaining on the clock.

Hopes of a first ever point of the season for the Highlanders were tarnished by Subhasish Bose as he scored for the Mariners in the dying stages of the match. With no wins or draws yet to their name, Northeast languishes at the bottom of the table.

BENGALURU FC vs EAST BENGAL FC (0-1)



The Blues hosted historic rivals East Bengal on match-week 6. Both teams headed into the match hoping for a much-needed victory so as to recover from their sluggish start to the season. The first half was scrappy for the major part with both teams failing to create clear-cut chances.

A mistake from Wangjam Suresh in the second half was enough for East Bengal to take the lead through Cleiton Sliva and thereby seal the three points as the Blues failed to find the back of the net for the third week in a row.

CHENNAIYIN FC vs MUMBAI CITY FC (2-6)



Goals were galore on Saturday as Mumbai City recorded a thumping comeback victory against the home team Chennaiyin. The Marina Machans looked comfortable at the half hour mark as they were two goals to the good, but the Islanders came storming at the Chennaiyin back line from there on till the final whistle as they put six goals past Debjit Majumder in goal.

Petar Sliskovic and Abdenassar El Khayati were the scorers for the home side. Jorge Pereyra Diaz opened the scoring for Mumbai, and it was followed by a penalty goal from Greg Stewart. The second half witnessed Vinit Rai, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Alberto Noguera and Bipin Singh finding the back of the net for the Islanders.

KERALA BLASTERS FC vs FC GOA (3-1)



Kerala Blasters hosted FC Goa at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium for the last match of the week. Both the teams were brimming with confidence heading into the encounter as they registered comprehensive victories in their week 5 fixtures.

It was an evenly fought contest in the early stages as chances were created at both ends. Adrian Luna found his second goal of the season through a tap-in as Blasters took the lead in the 42nd minute. A well taken penalty from Dimitrios Diamatakos a few minutes later saw Blasters finish off the first half with a 2-0 lead.

Ivan Kalyuzhnyi got the fans up on their feet with yet another screamer as his team recorded a three-goal advantage seven minutes into the second half. Goa replied back through a header goal from Noah Sadaoui, but it was not enough to secure anything from the match. With back-to-back wins to their name, the Blasters have jumped to fifth place in the table.