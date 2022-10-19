Kerala Blasters team bus' fitness certificate suspended

After the tussle with the Kochi corporation, more trouble is brewing for Kerala Blasters as the fitness certificate of the bus they rented out for the season has been suspended.



On Saturday, the Kerala motor vehicle department issued a show-cause notice about the sticker works on the bus. After further investigation, it was found that the bus doesn't fulfil as many as five categories in the fitness category including the sticker works and a tyre in a dangerous situation.

However, the motor vehicle department have given 14 days time to fix the mentioned issues and also to remove the massive sticker work on the bus.

The bus is not allowed on road for any purposes before that. The sudden enquiries on the tourist bus is in light of the Kerala high court order on modified tourist buses after an accident that happened in Kerala. Both incidents happened when the bus in question was in the team's training facility at Panampilly Nagar.

The next home match which the Yellow Army has is against Mumbai City on the 28th of October. This means that the club will have to think of other arrangements for the travel purposes of the players and staff to and from the training ground.