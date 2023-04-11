Kerala Blasters FC files appeal on the AIFF disciplinary action

Kerala Blasters FC have filed an appeal in the All India Football Federation's Appeal committee against the disciplinary action on the club for walking off the pitch during their Hero Indian Super League (ISL) playoff match against Bengaluru FC.

The AIFF's orders included a 10-match ban on head coach Ivan Vukomanovic and a fine of Rs. 4 crore on the Indian Super League outfit. While both parties, the club and Vukomanovic, have issued public apologies to avoid higher penalties, both will hope their respective sanctions are assuaged.

Kerala Blasters are currently playing in the Hero Super Cup 2023, without Ivan on the touchline, as per his ban. It remains to be seen whether the appeals are taken into consideration by AIFF, and whether the Yellow Army will be rid of their sorrows sooner than they thought.