WATCH: Kerala Blasters fans unfurl the largest Tifo in Indian football.

Manjappada, the Kerala Blasters fan club, broke the record of the largest Tifo in Indian football, and possibly Asia, after they unfurled the 11,000 square feet banner at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium, Kochi during the match between Kerala Blasters and Bengaluru FC.

We've seen so many tiffos across India since the start of the ISL.⚡️🗒️



But Today you're going to witness football Asia's largest tiffo in Kochi🌟🎯 pic.twitter.com/iqwM0dhB0P — Manjappada (@kbfc_manjappada) December 11, 2022

Prior to this attempt, the record was held by the East Bengal Ultras, the fan club of the Kolkata-based club, when they showcased a 10,000 square feet Tifo back in December, 2019 in their I-League 2019-20 opener against Real Kashmir.



The home team beat Bengaluru FC 3-2 in a tasteful Southern derby as Kerala Blasters return to the top four. This certainly left the Manjappada happy and made their endeavour to adorn the stadium with the hufe Tifo worth it. Watch the video here:



