Kerala Blasters fan dies after falling from train

On Sunday, 24-year-old Don Prakash died after falling from his train. The Kerala Blasters fan was returning home from the Indian Super League match when the mishap took place at the Karkutty railyway station, Angamaly, about 30 km from Kochi.

It is reported that when the train had reached Angamaly, Don had called his elder brother and asked him to come and pick him up. He had also informed that the train had in fact not stopped at Angamaly, but would stop at Thrissur.

Purportedly, the accident took place when the train went off its tracks at the Karkutty section owing to some repair work going on. This resulted in Don to possibly fall off the train and on the tracks.

On not being able to find Don, his father Prakash and elder brother filed a police complaint. The authorities then found the deceased during their search after his phone location was tracked.

Don was studying to be a Chartered Accountant in Ernakulam. Son to Molly, and only sibling to Dallin, his funeral will be held on Monday, 12th December, at 5 pm at the St. Savers Church, Karukutty.

