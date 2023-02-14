Kerala Blasters, Bengaluru FC put out joint statement on fan clash

Bengaluru FC went one step closer to a playoffs berth after they defeated Kerala Blasters 1-0 at home on Saturday, 11th February. It was Roy Krishna's cheeky finish in the first half that remained the difference.

However, what was an exciting match-up for the Indian Super League, things turned sour as footage emerged post-fixture of fans of both factions involved in brawls. While there are multiple narratives doing the rounds on social media, one still isn't sure what ignited such violence.

Moreover, there were instances of fans physically harassing and taunting those of the other side after the full time whistle, which too went unnoticed.

went to the BFC vs KBFC match yesterday. to the BFC fan who grabbed me and pulled me towards him after the match ended to taunt me because their team won, hope you d!e a painful death and rot in hell #BFCKBFC #KeralaBlastersFC — Melissa (@ahangari_mel) February 12, 2023

Two days after the match took place, both clubs put out a joint statement on 13th February taking cognizance of the events and condemning the same. The statement read as follows: