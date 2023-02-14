ISL
Kerala Blasters, Bengaluru FC put out joint statement on fan clash
Fans of both factions were at loggerheads at the Kanteerava stadium on Saturday.
Bengaluru FC went one step closer to a playoffs berth after they defeated Kerala Blasters 1-0 at home on Saturday, 11th February. It was Roy Krishna's cheeky finish in the first half that remained the difference.
However, what was an exciting match-up for the Indian Super League, things turned sour as footage emerged post-fixture of fans of both factions involved in brawls. While there are multiple narratives doing the rounds on social media, one still isn't sure what ignited such violence.
Moreover, there were instances of fans physically harassing and taunting those of the other side after the full time whistle, which too went unnoticed.
Two days after the match took place, both clubs put out a joint statement on 13th February taking cognizance of the events and condemning the same. The statement read as follows:
Kerala Blasters FC and Bengaluru Fc have taken note of the incidents that took place in the stands shortly after the game on Saturday. Both clubs strongly condemn any acts of harassment, abuse or violence and are working closely to identify those involved at all stages of these incidents.
The Southern Rivalry, while a great spectacle and celebration of what Indian football has managed to achieve so quickly, requires a concentrated effort from all stakeholders involved to maintain a healthy stadium environment. We will always strive to keep experiences at games safe and reiterate that abuse and violence have no place in football.