ISL: Kerala Blasters beat FC Goa after six years

Kerala Blasters defeated FC Goa 3-1 in the Indian Super League on Sunday at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi. Adrian Luna, Ivan Kaliuzhnyi and Dimitrios Diamntakos found the net for the hosts and Noah Sadoui scored the only goal for FC Goa.

The Gaurs were unbeaten against Kerala Blasters for the last six years in the league. In 2016, the Yellow Army under Steve Coppel defeated FC Goa home and away on the same score line of 2-1.

In the first leg, Mohammed Rafi and Kervens Belfort scored for Kerala while Júlio César da Silva scored for Goa. In the second leg, Vineeth CK and Belfort were the goal scorers for the Kochi side and Coelhi Luiz scored for the Gaurs.

Since that fateful day, both teams had played each other 10 times with FC Goa winning six out of them and drawing four times.

Cut to tonight's victory clad in yellow, it was an end to end affair from the beginning with both teams going neck to neck. There were clear chances for both the teams but Kerala Blasters broke the dead lock in the 42nd minute.

Rahul KP ran through the right wing and tried to cross it in but it was blocked. He collected the second ball and passed it to Luna who tried to head it in but missed. Sahal Abdul Samad collected the ball at the far post and passed it to Luna who tapped the ball in.

Before FC Goa could recollect themselves, Anwar Ali fouled Dimitrios Diamantkos in the box and a penalty was awarded to the hosts. Dimitrios converted from the spot to give Kerala Blasters a two goal lead before half time.

In the 50th minute Ivan Kaliuzhnyi scored a long ranger from at least 30 yards to seal the win for Kerala Blasters. The Gaurs pulled one back from a brillian header. Seriton Fernandes crossed the ball into the box and Noah Sadoui headed it in.

With this win, the Blasters are at the 5th position on the points table, just behind 4th-placed Goa.