Kerala Blasters announce strict action against ISL pitch invaders

Kerala Blasters FC has decided to take strict action against the club's fans for misbehavior and pitch invasion that happened during the last home matches.

Action will be taken against those individuals who cause injury to the safety of players and officials in the coming matches. The club officials have announced that a fine of Rs 5,00,000 and a ban will be issued to the set individuals. Kerala Blasters FC's next home match is against Bengaluru FC on Sunday.