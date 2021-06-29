ISL: Kerala Blasters trying sign ex-Tottenham Hotspur player Paul-José M'Poku

As reported by the Aavesham Club Global, The Kerala Blasters are trying to sign young Belgian forward Paul-José M'Poku in the upcoming season of the Indian Super League. Last month the Blasters announced the departures of six of their foreign players, including their forwards Gary Hooper and Jordan Murray. Therefore, the signing of Paul J M'Poku will be a quality addition to their attack.

The former Spurs striker has played for Belgium across all age groups until the Under-21 level and holds dual citizenship for Congo and Belgium. After the under-21 level, he switched to play for the national team of the Democratic Republic of Congo. After making his senior national debut, he has gone on to score six goals in 10 games for his country. The 29-year-old can play on both the wings, as well as a striker up-front.



The club is yet to announce the signing of any new foreign player. However, the new KBFC coach Ivan Vukomanovic will be looking to get his signings spot on to lead the team to a top-four finish after a five-year gap. Paul currently plays for a United Arab Emirates club, Al-Wahda, where his contract is supposed to end this month. Nonetheless, Kerala Blasters have been keeping tabs on the player and will be happy to have a player of his quality in the team. He has shown his striking abilities with the UAE team by scoring eight goals in 20 matches.

Paul was a part of the Tottenham Hotspur youth academy and has even represented the club's reserve team but could not make it to the first team. After Spurs, he played for Leyton Orient, Standard Liege, Chievo, Cagliari, and Panathinaikos in Greece. He was also a part of the squad when the current KBFC coach Ivan Vukomanovic was the coach of Standard Liege in 2014-15. Will his former coach convince him to join him at Kerala Blasters this season?