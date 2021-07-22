ISL: Kerala Blasters sign Uruguayan midfielder Adrian Luna on a two year deal

Kerala Blasters have signed Uruguayan attacking midfielder Adrian Luna from Australian A-League side Melbourne City FC for the upcoming Hero Indian Super League season. Yesterday at midnight, the club officially surprised everyone through their social media handles and announced their first foreign signing of the season. It was one of the most creative time chosen by a club to announce a transfer, and it literally left their fans with a sleepless night.

The 29-year-old Uruguayan likes playing as an attacking midfielder or as a number ten behind the striker and can also play as a winger, depending on the formation. He has a wealth of experience playing in Spain across divisions and even had a two-year stint with Espanyol. He has played in Uruguay and Mexico before joining Melbourne City FC in the Australian A-League. He scored eight goals for the Melbourne-based club in 51 appearances and was a part of the team that won their first A-League title in 2020-21. He has signed a new two year deal with the club.

KBFC did not retain any foreign player from the last season, and Adrian is the first foreigner signed by Kerala Blasters for the upcoming ISL season. The transfer can be considered the first foreign signing made by new coach Ivan Vukomanovic, and the fans know there is more to come. The club earlier announced the signing of Harmanjot Khabra, who became the fourth new signing this season at Kerala Blasters FC, after Sanjeev Stalin, Hormipam Ruivah, and Vincy Barreto. Adrian Luna adds to the number and becomes the sixth new face at the Blasters.

The club has not been able to qualify for the playoffs in the last four seasons and would be aiming to fight for the top four and end the playoff drought. Kerala Blasters have been linked to many players in the transfer market, and they will be adding more firepower to their squad in order to compete for the playoffs and probably go all the way