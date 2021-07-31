ISL: I am joining one of India's biggest football clubs, says new Kerala Blasters signing Sipović Enes

Kerala Blasters have confirmed the signing of former Chennaiyn FC defender Sipovic Enes. The 30-year-old defender becomes the first Bosnian to don the yellow of Kerala Blasters in their history in the Indian Super League.

Enes started his playing career in 2009 at a Romanian football club Oțelul Galați and has had spells with clubs in Belgium, Morocco, Qatar, and India. Last year, he was signed by Chennaiyn FC to partner Eli Sabia in the heart of their defense. He made 18 appearances for the team, as the Marina Machans finished 8th in the league and failed to make it to the playoffs.

KBFC have confirmed that the Bosnian joins the club on a one-year deal and is the second foreigner after Adrian Luna, confirmed by the club for the upcoming season.

The new KBFC coach Ivan Vukomanovic is making strides and has started to strengthen his squad. They have also reinforced the squad with many young Indian players like Sanjeev Stalin, Hormipam Ruivah, and Vincy Barreto, while they also signed two-time ISL winner Harmanjot Singh Khabra. Khabra, by far, is one of the most experienced Indian players in the squad, and the club will be hoping that he leads by example.

Kerala Blasters FC's Sporting Director, Karolis Skinkys said: "Enes is a reliable defender, strong on set pieces and positioning. I know that he can adapt to Indian conditions very well and he is an excellent team player. He showed huge motivation to represent Kerala, so I'm happy and looking forward to working with him soon."

Enes Sipović commented: "I am so excited to join one of the biggest clubs in India, with an army of amazing fans. I must say that, my actions speak for myself, So on the field I will be LOUD. "

Kerala Blasters will be hoping to that Enes adds value and results to their team, and helps them go all the way in the Indian Super League.