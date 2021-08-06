ISL:Kerala Blasters begin their pre-season in Kochi

Kochi, August 06, 2021: Kerala Blasters FC has commenced their preseason squad training at Panampilly Nagar ground. Squad will be trained under the Head Coach Ivan Vukomanović, and his team prior to Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22.

Adhering to the prerequisites of the pandemic period all the KBFC players will be in bio-bubble this season. The players have cleared their quarantine period, health check-ups, and have also received vaccines for a stronger and healthier kick start to the season.

Kerala Blasters FC's Head Coach, Ivan Vukomanović says: 'We are excited to train this preseason in God's own country. All of us are thrilled and well-set to let the flame rise. We look forward to an enthusiastic and rigorous training this season. We are also building the opportunities for organizing the best team for ISL 2021-22.'

The current pre-season squad includes the following players:

Goalkeepers: Albino Gomes, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Bilal Husain Khan, Muheet Shabir, and Sachin Suresh.

Defenders: Shahajas Thekkan, Sandeep Singh, Bijoy V, Abdul Hakku, Hormipam Ruivah, Jessel Carneiro, Sanjeev Stalin, and Denechandra Meitei.

Midfielders: Harmanjot Khabra, Jeakson Singh, Sukham Yoihenba Meitei, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Sahal Abdul Samad, Ayush Adhikari, Givson Singh, Rahul K P, Prasanth K, Naorem Mahesh, Seityasen Singh, Vincy Barretto, and Anil Gaonkar.

Forwards: V S Sreekuttan and Subha Ghosh.

In addition to the above, Adrián Nicolás Luna Retamar and Enes Sipović along with the remaining foreign players will soon be joining the team post their quarantine, and necessary health check-ups in the coming weeks for a full-fledged training.