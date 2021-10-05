ISL: Tournaments have more pressure than friendly games, says FC Goa coach Juan Fernando on winning the Durand Cup

On 3rd October, FC Goa became the fourth Goan team to win the Durand Cup after beating Mohammedan Sporting in front of their home crowd. A solitary goal from Edu Bedia was enough to give the Gaurs the third piece of Silverware.



FC Goa beat every obstacle in front of them in order to win one of the oldest football competitions in world football. The Gaurs had fielded their first team and were one of the favorites to win the tournament. The club were not happy with the resources given for training purposes and even were about to drop out of the competition mid-way because of the quality of the ground conditions. The coach was very vocal about how the referees were not doing enough to protect the player.



"It has to go up there with any of our very best achievements at FC Goa. Sometimes we forget the importance of a trophy like #DurandCup. Developing #IndianFootball is not just about signing flashy foreigners, it's also about respecting tournaments like these " said Ravi Puskur, the Sporting Director of FC Goa.

Jorge Ortiz, who was FC Goa's main player sustained a long-term injury, and the referees did not do enough to protect players. In spite of all the obstacles, FC Goa came on top unbeaten and lifted the Durand Cup.

"It was a pleasure to participate in the Durand Cup. I like taking part in tournaments and not only in friendly games. The tournaments have more pressure, opponents are more aggressive. It gives us an advantage." said Juan Fernando on how winning the Durand Cup helped the players and squad ahead of the ISL.





The club will begin their pre-season again in Goa before the Indian Super League. The Durand Cup saw the Gaurs give chances to young players, and adapt to the playing style of what they aim to implement in the ISL. We asked the coach what his approach would be after the triumph of the Durand Cup before the ISL

"Airam is in this case is one player. The problem would have been if we had 20 new players, more or less we have the same team as last season. Ortiz will be back after his injury. In this season we won't have to connect with new players, we only have one in Airam. He will take around 3 to 4 weeks to understand our philosophy and style of play, and will be with the squad." said FC Goa coach Juan Fernando, on the squad with new players ahead of the Indian Super League.



