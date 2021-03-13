ISL 2020-21: Jose Mourinho and Alan Shearer send their best wishes to the two finalists

With less than six hours to go for the Indian Super League (ISL) final, wishes have been pouring in from all over the world for the two finalists, ATK Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City FC. The latest to join the bandwagon are two of the most legendary footballing figures in recent times, Jose Mourinho and Alan Shearer.

The league's Twitter handle shared a video a little while back which had the former Chelsea, Real Madrid and Manchester United manager wishing the two teams all the best, even as he prepares for the North London derby tomorrow night between his current team Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal.

