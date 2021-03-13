ISL 2020-21
ISL 2020-21: Jose Mourinho and Alan Shearer send their best wishes to the two finalists
Jose Mourinho and Alan Shearer have sent their best wishes for ATK Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City ahead of tonight's final.
With less than six hours to go for the Indian Super League (ISL) final, wishes have been pouring in from all over the world for the two finalists, ATK Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City FC. The latest to join the bandwagon are two of the most legendary footballing figures in recent times, Jose Mourinho and Alan Shearer.
The league's Twitter handle shared a video a little while back which had the former Chelsea, Real Madrid and Manchester United manager wishing the two teams all the best, even as he prepares for the North London derby tomorrow night between his current team Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal.
He was joined in by Shearer, one of the all-time greats of English football who till date holds the record for the most number of goals in the English Premier League. With such distinguished entities keeping an eye out for the final tonight, it is probably safe to say that the world is taking greater interest in Indian football as a whole. Hopefully the match will live up to the billing.