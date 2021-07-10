ISL: Jamshedpur FC sign former Chennaiyn defender Eli Sabia

The Red Miners have signed Brazillian center-back Eli Sabia from the two times Indian Super League Champions Chennaiyn FC. The transfer story was first reported by the Times of India. The signing of Sabia is the second foreign player signing made by Jamshedpur FC after Jordan Murray from Kerala Blasters, ahead of the upcoming Indian Super League season.

Jamshedpur FC's coach Owen Coyle has always been a big admirer of Eli Sabia and has coached him before at Chennaiyn FC when they reached the final in the 19-20 season. The reunion will definitely make Jamshedpur FC fans happy, as they must be looking forward to the defensive partnership of the club captain Peter Hartly and the new signing Eli Sabia. The partnership also has the potential to be one of the best partnerships in the ISL. In the last season, Hartly and Eze made a solid partnership at the back but missed out on a play-off spot by just four points.

Eli Sabia's first stint with Chennaiyn FC was in 2016 when he was a part of the squad for a season and made eleven appearances for the team. He returned to the Marina Machans in 2018 and was made the captain in 2021 when Rafael Crivillaro got injured and was ruled out for the entire season. He has made more than sixty-five appearances for the team and has scored two goals as well. The void left by him will be felt by the Chennaiyn FC squad, he was a leader for the team, and the club will be looking to replace him with the best person possible.

Owen Coyle and Jamshedpur FC will be aiming to qualify for the playoffs for the first time in their history, and after missing out on this in the last season.