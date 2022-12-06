ISL: Jamshedpur FC and Wellington Priori part ways

Jamshedpur FC, on Tuesday, announced on their social media platforms that the club and midfielder Wellington Priori have parted ways with mutual consent. The Brazilian amde just the six appearances for the defending league-shield champions.

UPDATE: Jamshedpur FC and Wellington Priori have decided to part ways by mutual consent. Jamshedpur FC would like to sincerely thank Wellington Priori for his contribution to the club and wish him the best for his future endeavours!#JamKeKhelo pic.twitter.com/z9bGzIoehZ — Jamshedpur FC (@JamshedpurFC) December 6, 2022

Priori was one of the many new foreign recruits the club signed ahead of the 2022-23 Indian Super League. However, this wasn't his first rodeo in the subcontinent. The player debuted in the ISL with NorthEast United FC in the 2015-16, for which he played 12 matches.



In the 2017-18 campaign, he joined the then-league debutants Jamshedpur FC and proceeded to feature in 11 games in all competitions for them. Wellington then moved to Bangladesh and then Thailand for a couple of seasons, before coming back to Jamshedpur.

Although not officially announced yet, there have been rumours floating around suggesting that Chennaiyin FC midfielder Rafael Crivellaro, a Brazilian as well, is set to join Aidy Boothroyd's ranks. This would justify parting ways with Priori to make space for an incoming foreign player.