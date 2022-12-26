ISL: Ivan Vukomanovic confirms Puitea's departure

Kerala Blasters midfielder Puitea has been in the middle of speculation regarding his future at the club. His contract soon ends in the summer of 2023 and there have been ramblings and whispers of him seeking a spot elsewhere.

After they beat Odisha FC 1-0 in the Indian Super League on Monday, head coach Ivan Vukomanovic was directly asked whether the 24-year-old's absence in the starting XI in reent times due to his supposed agreement with another club. "Yes, most probably. Sometimes a player decides to see his future elsewhere, and that's football. I'm really sorry about it but this is how it goes. He was one of the most important players last season, but we wish him all the best," Ivan commented.

Puitea's contract with Kerala Blasters FC ends this season and he has already committed his future to another club from June 2023. #IndianFootball #ISL #Transfers — Marcus Mergulhao (@MarcusMergulhao) December 26, 2022

The coach has slowly made the pivot of Ivan Kalyuzhnyi and Jeakson Singh a regular feature which has slowly got them results. While Kerala Blasters are usually not the one to go into the market in January, it'll be interesting to see whether they enter in search for a Puitea replacement well before the player's contract ends with the club.