ISL: Who are the top 5 highest-rated foreign players in the Indian Super League on FIFA 22?

India's premier football league competition the Indian Super League will be featured on FIFA 22, the global game EA Sports. The viewership of the ISL is on the rise, and off lately the success of the ISL is taking a global approach. The ISL has seen players from various countries playing in the league, let us have a look at the highest-rated foreign players on the game, who currently play in the Indian Super League.







5) Jorge Pereyra Diaz (Rating - 69)

The Argentinian forward has signed on loan for the Indian Super League side Kerala Blasters FC. The 31-year-old, who was previously a part of clubs like Johor Darul Ta'zim F.C. and Club Athletico Platense is expected to be Kerala Blasters FC's main man up front in the Indian Super League this season.





Jorge Pereyra Diaz (Image Source: eldeber.com.bo)

Diaz has been rated 69 in FIFA 2022.



4) Rafael Crivellaro (Rating - 69)

The Brazilian midfielder plays for Chennaiyin FC in the Indian Super League. He had 7 goals and 8 assists in the ISL 2019/20 season. Crivellaro is an impactful footballer for the Marina Machans and is also their skipper.

Rafael Crivellaro (Image Source: sportsmalayalam.com)

Crivellaro has been rated 69 in FIFA 2022.



3) Hugo Boumous

Hugo Boumous plays for ATK Mohun Bagan in the Indian Super League. This is the Frenchman's 5th season in the ISL and has already made a total of 58 appearances in the last 4 seasons. He was an impactful player for Mumbai City FC last season with 3 goals 7 assists in 16 matches

Hugo Boumous (Image Source: ISL Media)

Boumous has been rated 70 in FIFA 2022.



2) Igor Angulo (Rating - 71)

The Spanish centre forward plays for Mumbai City FC in the Indian Super League. Last season, when he played for FC Goa, he was the joint highest goal scorer in the ISL with 14 goals in 21 matches.

Igor Angulo (Image Source: ISL Media)

Angulo has been rated 71 in FIFA 2022.



1) Roy Krishna (Rating - 72)

ATK Mohun Bagan's main man upfront, Roy Krishna, was the season's highest goal scorer with 14 goals and 8 assists in 23 matches. The 34-year-old Fijian, is the captain of Fiji's national team and has scored 29 goals in 41 appearances for his country.

Roy Krishna (Image Source: ATK Mohun Bagan Media)

Krishna has been rated 72 in FIFA 2022.



Who are the other foreign players who have missed out on the list? Let us know in your comments below.