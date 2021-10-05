ISL: Who were the previous ISL Golden Glove winners of the ISL?

The Indian Super League is about to begin on 19th November, 2021. Before the season kickstarts let's take a look into the Golden Glove recipients of the previous editions of the Indian Super League.

1) 2014 - Jan Seda (FC Goa)

The Czech footballer, Jan Seda plied his trade for FC Goa in the inaugural edition of the Indian Super League and won the Golden Glove award in that season. The goalkeeper made 42 saves in 14 matches and conceded just 9 goals. Another remarkable fact about him is that, in this course, he was able to keep 6 clean sheets for the Goan outfit.

Jan Seda (Image Source: ISL Media)

2) 2015 - Edel Bete (Chennaiyin FC)



Apoula Edima Bete Edel, popularly known as Edel Bete, came to India in 2014 and started his campaign for Atletico de Kolkata. The very next season he switched over to Chennaiyin FC and went on to win the Golden Glove award for the Marina Machans. In his tenure for the Chennai-based outfit, the Armenian kept 6 clean sheets and conceded 13 goals in 13 matches. The hefty custodian made 37 saves in the second edition of the Indian Super League.





Edel Bete (Image Source: vnews.am)

3) 2016 - Amrinder Singh (Mumbai City)



The Indian international, Amrinder Singh signed on loan for Mumbai City FC from Bengaluru FC in 2016 and became a recipient of the Golden Glove award. He played 6 matches in that season and was able to keep 5 clean sheets and conceded just thrice. He made a total of 8 saves for the club in the third edition of the Indian Super League.

Amrinder Singh (Image Source: footballcounter.com)

4) 2017/18 - Subrata Paul (Jamshedpur FC)



The experienced custodian, Subrata Paul joined Jamshedpur FC in 2017. He played a total of 18 matches for the Men of Steel in the 2017/18 season and made 44 saves and kept 7 clean sheets for the club. In this course, he conceded just 15 goals. The then 31-year-old went on to receive the Golden Glove award for that season and made a total of 43 appearances for Jamshedpur FC until he joined Hyderabad FC in 2020.

Subrata Paul (Image Source: Jamshedpur FC Media)

5) 2018/19 and 2019/20 - Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (Bengaluru FC)



The 6'5" goalkeeper, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, signed for Bengaluru FC from Norwegian club Stabaek FC. He was the Golden Glove recipient for both the 2018/19 and 2019/20 seasons. In 2018/19, he played 20 matches for the club and made a total of 61 saves. He kept 7 clean sheets and conceded 19 goals in that season. In the next edition of the Indian Super League, Sandhu kept 11 clean sheets in 19 matches, conceding only 14 goals, a figure which is applaudable.

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (Image Source: Bengaluru FC Media)

6) 2020/21 - Arindam Bhattacharya (ATK Mohun Bagan)



Arindam Bhattacharya's records in the seventh edition of the Indian Super League is truly appreciable and proves him to be a reliable man under the sticks. The goalkeeper played 23 matches for ATK Mohun Bagan in that season and kept 10 clean sheets, conceding just 17 goals. Although his team failed to secure the title, Bhattacharya went on to win the Golden Glove award in the seventh edition of the Indian Super League.

Arindam Bhattacharya (Image Source: ATK Mohun Bagan Media)

Whom do you think will bag the Golden Glove in this upcoming season of the Indian Super League?