ISL: A look at weekend transfer updates — 12 June 2022

As the transfer window reopens, we can expect an intriguing transfer season as clubs venture to strengthen their squads ahead of the pre-season and the renowned Durand Cup, which will be held in three locations across India.



Shortly after bringing in former English footballer, Simon Grayson, Bengaluru FC extended the contract for one of its brightest youngsters, Roshan Singh Naorem, keeping him at the club until 2026. The young defender has been one of the best players for the Blues last season who had eight direct goal involvements, making seven assists from dead-ball situations. However, Bengaluru FC bid farewell to Cleiton Silva after two years.

Chennaiyin FC has been on a roll with their signings as they intend to overturn the worries from last season attempting for the playoff spots. The Marina machans roped in the services of the former Rajasthan United FC defender Gurmukh Singh after bringing Monotosh Chakladar, Sajal Bag and Vincy Baretto. However, they are yet to decide on the head coach for the season.

Kolkata Giants ATK Mohun Bagan are said to have roped in goalkeeper Vishal Kaith while no official news of the deal has been cemented yet. As for the contemporaries East Bengal, the club is yet to make a final decision on an investor and is said to be planning to enter the transfer market around June 20. However, they have been rumoured to be chasing former ATK Mohun Bagan striker Roy Krishna.

With the window thrown wide open, the upcoming weeks are going to be filled with exciting exchanges and incomings.