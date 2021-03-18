Watch: Top 25 Goals from ISL 2020-21 Ft. Krishna, Hooper, Chhetri

The Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 season saw 298 goals being scored. Incredible solo goals, unbelievable long-rangers, or a solid team effort, the tournament witnessed it all.



Whether it was Bright Enobakhare dribbling past 4 defenders to slot it home, or Gary Hooper pulling off an astonishing 35-yard volley or Apuia unleashing a 40-yard pile driver, some goals really stood out. And interestingly, Indian football stars like Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh, Glan Martins also scored some world-class goals. Diego Mauricio of Odisha FC, perhaps, scored the most number of stunning goals.

Here are the Top 25 Goals from the campaign in Goa.