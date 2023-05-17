ISL: Sergio Lobera joins Odisha FC as head coach on two-year contract

Odisha FC confirmed the appointment of experienced Spanish tactician Sergio Lobera on a 2-year deal. This development marks a new chapter for Odisha FC, as they aim to elevate their status next season having won the recently concluded Hero Super Cup and securing a spot in the AFC Cup Group Stage.

Sergio Lobera's reputation precedes him, having already left an indelible mark on the Indian football landscape during his previous stints with FC Goa and Mumbai City FC in the Hero ISL. Lobera's arrival brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of success, making him an ideal candidate to lead Odisha FC to greater heights.

The Spanish coach spent a total of four seasons in India, with three of them being at the helm of FC Goa. Lobera joined the Gaurs in 2017 and immediately made an impact, leading the team to the Hero ISL playoffs for three consecutive seasons. His astute tactics, along with his ability to instill a winning mentality in his players.

In his final season with FC Goa, Lobera's efforts bore fruit as the team reached the playoffs and clinched the League Shield, finishing at the top of the table. This remarkable achievement showcased Lobera's ability to build a cohesive and competitive squad capable of challenging for top honors. Furthermore, Lobera's success extended beyond the league campaign.

In 2019, he guided FC Goa to victory in the Hero Super Cup, solidifying their status as one of the premier teams in Indian football. This triumph highlighted Lobera's knack for motivating his players and extracting the best out of them on the grandest stages. After his successful stint with FC Goa, Lobera embarked on a new challenge with Mumbai City FC, a club owned by the City Football Group (CFG).

In his first season with the Islanders, Lobera accomplished a historic feat by winning both the Hero ISL League Winners' Shield and the playoffs. This double triumph cemented Mumbai City FC's status as the best team in the league and further underlined Lobera's ability to deliver success consistently.

Now, as Sergio Lobera takes the reins at Odisha FC, fans and stakeholders can't help but feel a sense of optimism and anticipation. With his vast knowledge of Indian football and his proven ability to shape winning teams, Lobera is poised to guide Odisha FC towards a brighter future.

His tactical acumen, coupled with an emphasis on attacking and possession-based football, will undoubtedly be welcomed by players and fans alike. Lobera's arrival signals a new era for Odisha FC. With a two-year deal in place, Odisha FC has showcased its long-term commitment to Lobera and its desire to build a sustainable project under his guidance.

The stage is set for the Spanish tactician to work his magic and transform Odisha FC into a force to be reckoned with in the seasons to come. As the new season approaches, all eyes will be on Sergio Lobera and his Odisha FC team.

Speaking on Sergio's appointment, Club President Raj Athwal said: We are delighted to welcome Sergio to the OFC family. His appointment is an important moment for the club which signifies the direction and aspiration we want to head towards and The club would like to welcome Sergio and wish him the very best for the upcoming season.





