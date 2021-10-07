ISL: SC East Bengal sign their third developmental player

SC East Bengal have completed the signing of their third developmental player in the form of Saikhom Goutam Singh ahead of the eighth edition of the Indian Super League.

Singh was previously in the Hyderabad FC Reserves and was kept in the 22-man squad for the Durand Cup, though he failed to secure a chance in their starting eleven.

This isn't the first time that Saikhom Goutam Singh would be donning the red and gold colours. He has been a part of this club before as was a member of the 2018-19 batch of the East Bengal academy.

Singh becomes the third developmental player alongside Amarjit Singh Kiyam and Lalrinliana Hnamte. The 19-year-old central defender from Manipur said on joining the club, "I am happy to be part of SC East Bengal. I am eager to learn and make the most of the opportunity."

The gaffer Manolo Diaz has been accustomed to working with younger talents previously. Hence, this addition to the squad will increase options for him. It will be tough for Singh to be a part of the starting eleven with footballers like Adil Khan, Joyner Laurenco and Raju Gaikwad already competing for it, but if he succeeds in impressing the gaffer through his footballing skills, it may so happen that the fans see a young central defender on the pitch alongside the like of Tomislav Mrcela or Franjo Prce.



Previously been associated to the club, adapting to the warming atmosphere of the Kolkata giants shouldn't be a barrier for the young Manipuri lad.

SC East Bengal will have to sign another developmental player ahead of their Indian Super League campaign. Till now they have signed two defenders and one midfielder. The management has also brought in the services of Balwant Singh and Asheer Akhtar (he was sent on loan to Mohammedan SC). Manolo Diaz now has sufficient numbers at all positions, nevertheless how he arranges his strategies shall be witnessed once the team take the field.

SC East Bengal will play their first match against Jamshedpur FC on the 19th of November, 2021 at the Tilak Maidan Stadium.