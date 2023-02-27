ISL: Referee disallows goal after watching stadium display

The call to introduce Video Assistance Referee (VAR) in Indian Super League has been going on from a while. In the 2022-23 season's final league stage game between Kerala Blasters vs Hyderabad FC, the match official R Venkatesh disallowed a goal after watching replay on the big screen in the stadium.

Just giving the @IndSuperLeague a glimpse of how it is with VAR 😌 https://t.co/snhxrqSMZm — Hyderabad FC (@HydFCOfficial) February 26, 2023

One could say that it was an unofficial glimpse of how VAR could help the ISL, but a controversial decision nonetheless. Since there's no scope of a review system currently in place, this move made by the official was one against the rules.



In the 35th minute, Joel Chianese slotted the ball into the net connecting a pass from Javier Siverio. The Hyderabad FC players started celebrating, but it was shortlived.

The Blasters fans and coaching staff alike were frantically pointing to the big screen, when the linesman and the referee looked at it and made the decision. After watching the replay and getting an opinion from the linesman, he pointed out that the goal does not stand as it was offside.

It was Hyderabad who took all three points home riding on Borja Herrera's first half goal, but the incident has created major a uproar among the Indian football fraternity.

