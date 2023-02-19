ISL: Raj Basfore set to join ATK Mohun Bagan

19-year-old Raj Basfore is set to join the big leagues as Indian Super League outfit ATK Mohun Bagan has been able to secure his services. A source close to the development confirmed he has signed a long term deal with the club.

Raj Basfore is a talented youngster from the erstwhile Indian Arrows. He started his career with United SC. After that he made a move to Indian Arrows. He has played 10 matches in the I-League for the Arrows. The centre-back, who can also slot in at the wings, is quite known for his speedy overlaps.

The West Bengal lad was also a part of the India U-20 men's team which lifted the SAFF 2022 Championship title.

The Mariners have been quite inconsistent this ISL season. While they have qualified for the playoffs after a Carl McHugh special against Kerala Blasters, there have been questions over coach Juan Ferrnado's tactics and future.

The arrival of Basfore into the fray is sure to freshen up the squad ahead of the final stretch, and also prior to the much-awaited Super Cup scheduled to take place about a month after the ISL season gets over.