ISL playoffs: Teams, Format, Schedule

The Indian Super League 2022-23 season is into the playoffs part where for the first time in the competition's history, six teams will have the opportunity to fight for the ISL trophy. While Mumbai City FC have already clinched the League Winner's shield at the top, Hyderabad FC have cemented their place in the second position.

Teams Qualified

Mumbai City FC (MCFC) Hyderabad FC (HFC) Bengaluru FC (BFC) ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) Kerala Blasters (KBFC) Odisha FC (OFC)

Format



The 2022-23 season saw a new playoffs format get introduced where instead of the top four teams, the top six sides will get the chance to fight for the ISL trophy. The new format is:

Eliminator 1: 3rd placed team vs 6th placed team

Eliminator 2: 4th placed team vs 5th placed team

Semi-Final 1 (1st Leg): 1st placed team vs (Winner – Eliminator 2)

Semi-Final 2 (1st Leg): 2nd placed team vs (Winner – Eliminator 1)

Semi-Final 1 (2nd Leg): (Winner – Eliminator 2) vs 1st placed team

Semi-Final 2 (2nd Leg): (Winner – Eliminator 1) vs 2nd placed team

Final: (Winner Semi-Final 1) vs (Winner Semi-Final 2)

Schedule

Eliminator 1 (BFC/ATKMB/KBFC v/s OFC) - 3rd March

Eliminator 2 (ATKMB/BFC v/s KBFC/ATKMB) - 4th March

Semi-Final 1 (MCFC v/s Winner of Eliminator 1) - 7th March (1st Leg)

Semi-Final 2 (HFC v/s Winner of Eliminator 2) - 9th March (1st Leg)

Semi-Final 1 (Winner of Eliminator 1 v/s MCFC) - 12th March (2nd Leg)

Semi-Final 2 (Winner of Eliminator 2 v/s HFC) - 13th March (2nd Leg)

Final (Winner of Semi-Final 1 v/s Winner of Semi-Final 2) - 18th March



