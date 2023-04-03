ISL: Odisha FC extends Diego Mauricio's contract till 2025

Indian Super League club Odisha FC extended their star striker Diego Mauricio's contract for two more years, which will end in 2025. The Brazilian forward won the Golden Boot award in the 2022-23 season after scoring 12 goals.

"I belong to Odisha. I love the people and the city. The fans have shown me how much they love me. My family is very happy that I decided to say. I have had a great time here, and I am looking forward to continuing my journey with the club. I believe we can achieve great things together," Mauricio said on his contract extension.

This year, the Juggernauts created history by reaching the ISL playoffs for the first time, but failed to reach the semifinals after facing defeat at the hands of eventual champions ATK Mohun Bagan. Nonetheless, Diego was instrumental in helping Odisha reach the distance in the recently concluded league campaign.

Presently, the side is preparing for their upcoming Hero Super Cup 2023 opener against East Bengal which will be held on 9th April at the Payyanad Stadium in Manjeri, Kerala.