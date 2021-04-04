ISL 2020-21
ISL: Mumbai City retain star duo Bipin Singh and Amey Ranawade
Reigning ISL champions Mumbai City FC have retained two of their important performers, Bipin Singh and Amey Ranawade.
Reigning Indian Super League (ISL) champions Mumbai City FC have retained two of their important performers from the 2020-21 campaign in Bipin Singh and Amey Ranawade, as multiple reports have suggested, The Bridge can confirm.
Bipin and Amey have both signed lucrative, long-term deals as they hope to continue to develop and evolve under Sergio Lobera.
Sources in the know said that the team management are extremely pleased with the duo's performances and wanted to reward them accordingly. The new improved contracts, though, are also meant to ward off any potential interest from rival clubs — especially in Bipin's case.
The 26-year-old winger was so good in the recently concluded ISL that he earned his first national call up and made his international debut against Oman. Indeed, for Mumbai, Bipin was explosive down the left wing, terrorising defenders with his electric pace and vicious left foot. Through the campaign, the Manipuri star notched up six goals, including the winner in the final, and four assists.
He was the only footballer to have scored a hattrick in a match in the seventh season of ISL, and credit should go to head coach Sergio Lobera for giving Bipin the freeway to do his thing. After all, before this, the winger has never really made an impact in ISL despite being around since 2017-18.
Naturally, he has caught the attention of rival ISL clubs who were readying their purses to dive in and lure him away but Mumbai have acted fast.
Meanwhile, Amey, who had initially joined on a one-year deal as we reported last year, has been a surprise star performer. No one had envisioned him in Mumbai's line-up but Lobera saw something in him and gave him a chance. By the end of the season, the 23-year-old made 16 starts out of 18 appearances and was quite impressive on the pitch.
It is also interesting to note that Mumbai have roped in Rahul Bheke from Bengaluru FC so Lobera will have plenty of options in defence next season.