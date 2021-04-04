ISL: Mumbai City retain star duo Bipin Singh and Amey Ranawade

Reigning Indian Super League (ISL) champions Mumbai City FC have retained two of their important performers from the 2020-21 campaign in Bipin Singh and Amey Ranawade, as multiple reports have suggested, The Bridge can confirm.



Bipin and Amey have both signed lucrative, long-term deals as they hope to continue to develop and evolve under Sergio Lobera. Sources in the know said that the team management are extremely pleased with the duo's performances and wanted to reward them accordingly. The new improved contracts, though, are also meant to ward off any potential interest from rival clubs — especially in Bipin's case. The 26-year-old winger was so good in the recently concluded ISL that he earned his first national call up and made his international debut against Oman. Indeed, for Mumbai, Bipin was explosive down the left wing, terrorising defenders with his electric pace and vicious left foot. Through the campaign, the Manipuri star notched up six goals, including the winner in the final, and four assists.