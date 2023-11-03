ISL 2023-24: Mumbai City FC stages dramatic comeback to defeat Punjab FC 2-1

Mumbai City FC displayed resilience to secure a 2-1 victory against Punjab FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 on Thursday at the Mumbai Football Arena.

Punjab FC took the lead in the 38th minute when Luka Majcen found the back of the net with a precise shot from outside the 18-yard box. Majcen's goal, his second of the season, put the visitors in control for most of the game.

However in the second half Des Buckingham made tactical changes, bringing on Lallianzuala Chhangte and Jayesh Rane, which proved instrumental in their comeback. In the 82nd minute, Greg Stewart equalized for Mumbai City FC. Stewart capitalized on an assist from Rane, slotting the ball past Punjab FC goalkeeper Ravi Kumar, showcasing the Islanders' collective attacking efforts.

⏱️FULL TIME



A quick firing #MumbaiCityFC takes the 3⃣ points with a comeback win against #PunjabFC 💥



The last 5⃣ matches of the season have produced a red card 🟥👀#IndianFootball⚽️ | #ISL10🏆 | #MCFCPFC⚔️ pic.twitter.com/2HdCzH12mn — The Bridge Football (@bridge_football) November 2, 2023

Just 51 seconds later, Mumbai City FC seized the opportunity and took the lead when Jorge Pereyra Diaz connected with Chhangte's pass, securing his fifth goal of the season. The quick succession of goals marked the second shortest duration between two goals by the same team in ISL history, only beaten by a 38-second record from a previous season.



Punjab FC's shape deteriorated after the double blow, and they finished the game with 10 men as Dimitris Chatziisaias received his second yellow card and was sent off in the 98th minute.

Mumbai City FC's ability to come from behind and secure crucial points has been a recurring theme this season, as they previously achieved a similar feat against Kerala Blasters FC. With this win, they continued to make a strong case for defending their title, leaving Punjab FC still searching for their first win of the season.

Looking ahead, Punjab FC will host Hyderabad FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on November 7, while the Islanders will face Bengaluru FC at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on December 8.