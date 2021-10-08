ISL: Who are the kit makers for every Indian Super League club?

"Make it simple, but significant." These were the words said by Don Draper, a fictional character on Mad Men. Aptly said, it should also be mentioned that behind every design lies an ideology, a thought. In the past few years of the Indian Super League, we have been seeing innovative ideas when it comes to the kits. Various clubs have now started producing official merchandise for their fans as well, after all, they are the ones who form the backbone of the clubs. Listed below are the kit manufacturers of the current ISL clubs.

1) PUMA

The German Multinational company which was founded way back in 1948 by Rudolf Dassier is a leading brand in the sports vertical. The immensely reputed company was initially registered as RUDA, a name derived from the name of its founder, but later it was changed to PUMA. The company has sponsored respectable figures in the sports industry starting from legends like Pele, Diego Maradona, Johan Cruyff, Lothar Matthaus to the present-day athletes such as Neymar Jr, Gianluigi Buffon, Luis Suarez, Raphael Varane and many others. On an international level, Puma are the sponsors of reputed clubs like Manchester City, AC Milan, Olympique de Marseille and a few more. In India, two Indian Super League clubs enjoy the services of Puma, namely, Mumbai City FC and Bengaluru FC.

As it is, since 2014 the company has been associated with Bengaluru FC, on 20 October, 2020, Mumbai City FC,too, announced a long-term deal with Puma as their Kit Partners. Apart from the football clubs, Indian skippers Sunil Chhetri and Virat Kohli, and the boxing champion MC Mary Kom, too, are a part of the Puma family.



2) SIX5SIX

The Gurgaon-based textile company has been producing sports products under it's division SIX5SIX Sport. The company is the kit manufacturer of ISL clubs like Kerala Blasters FC and NorthEast United FC. On 1st July, 2021, Kerala Blasters FC announced a three-year kitting and merchandise partnership with the company. In the process, SIX5SIX would be producing their home, away and practice kits along with the fan merchandise. A few days back, in the month of September, NorthEast United FC joined hands with the manufacturers on a multi-year deal and are expected to launch their new kits next week. Similar to Kerala Blasters FC, SIX5SIX will manufacture the home, away and practice kits alongside fan merchandise for the Highlanders. Apart from these two ISL clubs, SIX5SIX is also the official kit partner of the Indian football team.

REUNITED! 💪🏽



We're thrilled to announce we'll be kitting up for the new season with our Official Merchandise and Kitting Partner, @SIX5SIXSport! 🧵#YennumYellow pic.twitter.com/MwTK7Kpnyi — K e r a l a B l a s t e r s F C (@KeralaBlasters) July 1, 2021

3) NIVIA

The 87-year-old sports equipment company, Nivia, which was established initially at Sialkot, is currently a Jalandhar-based company. The company has been associated with Indian sports for quite some time now. In the 1980s, Nivia manufactured footballs were used in Jawaharlal Nehru Gold Cup and South Asian Federation games. Currently, clubs like ATK Mohun Bagan, Chennaiyin FC and Jamshedpur FC are associated with this reputed company. Last year, ATK Mohun Bagan announced their deal with Nivia. In 2017, Nivia was announced as the kit sponsor for Jamshedpur FC who also bagged in designer Agnimitra Paul, who was the main person behind the design.

Recently in August, former Indian Super League champions Chennaiyin FC bagged the services of Nivia as their official kit partner on a multi-year deal starting from the 2021-22 season. Apart from the clubs, the league too was associated with this reputed company as Nivia were the official ball partner of the Indian Super League from 2018 for three years.

4) Reyaur Sports

In August, 2021, FC Goa announced Reyaur Sports as their official kit and merchandise partner. It is a multi-year partnership starting from 2021-22. The company will be manufacturing FC Goa's playing kits, training kits and travel wear. The director of Reyaur Sports, Bhagesh Kotak said, "We are delighted to be associated with FC Goa. The Gaurs are one of the most successful clubs in the Indian football circuit. To partner with them gives us the opportunity to uphold the state's rich tradition of football and devote ourselves to the needs of their passionate fans across the country.

"The partnership with FC Goa, we believe will help us both establish ourselves as a brand which sets the benchmark in Indian Football. We are excited to help the club grow its reach and serve the players and supporters with our innovations and design. Wishing the team, the players and fans all the very best for the upcoming season."



Yes, you have probably seen it already. But now, it's time to #OwnIt 🧡🤍



Our 2021/22 Home & Away Kit is now up for sale at https://t.co/HliuEWEP2H#ForcaGoa @reyaursports pic.twitter.com/NS3hDWrBWt — FC Goa (@FCGoaOfficial) October 7, 2021



5) Hummel

The Danish manufacturing company ages back to 1923 when it was founded by Albert Messmer and his brother Michael Ludwig Messmer. The company has the reputation of producing the first football boots in the world as well. Hummel was previously associated to reputed clubs like Real Madrid, Tottenham Hotspur and Benfica. Currently, the club sponsors numerous national teams and clubs across the globe. Recently, both Hyderabad FC and Odisha FC bagged in sportswear brand Hummel as their kit manufacturers ahead of the Indian Super League season.

🙌 Hearts on our sleeves, victory on our minds and now, 𝐡𝐮𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐥 behind us!



We have a new Official Team Kit Partner and we can't wait to show it off... 😍



Welcome, @hummel1923! 🇩🇰#ShareTheGame #hummelIndia #HyderabadFC 💛🖤 pic.twitter.com/mivxpuMpE4 — Hyderabad FC (@HydFCOfficial) July 1, 2021





SC East Bengal haven't yet confirmed their kit manufactures for this season but are hoped to do so before the season kickstarts.



The eighth edition of the Indian Super League sets sail on the 19th of November, 2021.