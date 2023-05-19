ISL: Juan Mera set to extend his contract with Roundglass Punjab FC

Roundglass Punjab FC is all set to extend the contract of Juan Mera. A source close to the development confirmed he is close to extending his contract for another year. The club may very soon announce the development.

Juan Mera is one of the topmost foreigners playing in Indian football. Starting his career at Sporting B, he played for Celta B, Racing Ferrol, CD Truel, SD Leoia, and many other clubs in Spain.

In 2020, he was recruited by East Bengal FC for the I League 2020-21 season. He was one of the top performers for the 2nd placed East Bengal in that campaign. In the 16 matches he played, he scored two goals and made two assists. He was also a part of the Neroca FC team in 2021-22.

Last season, he played 18 matches for Round Glass Punjab scoring 10 goals. Punjab is the new entrant in the upcoming ISL season. They have already satisfied Premier Licensing criteria. They will play in Delhi this season due to licensing regulations and may shift to Punjab next season.