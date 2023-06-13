ISL: Juan Ferrando signs 1-year contract extension with Mohun Bagan

Juan Ferrando extended his contract with Mohun Bagan Super Giant for one more year, thereby keeping him with the Indian Super League 2022-23 champions till the end of the 2023-24 season, the Kolkata-outfit announced on Tuesday.

After beating Hyderabad FC in a qualifier for an AFC Cup preliminary stage spot, it is with the Asian competition that Mohun Bagan will begin it's new season. While the AFC Cup's schedule is yet to be out, the club announced that the players will begin training from July 15.

Despite winning their maiden ISL title, MBSG couldn't fare well in Asia. This time around, the Indian Super League defending champions is building a stronger team to put on a better display in the competition.

"I'm happy that I've been given the chance to continue as Mohun Bagan Super Giant's head coach. I'm thankful for Dr. Sanjeev Goenka for the same. Speaking on behalf on my team, we will give our best in the upcoming season. Since we are the defending champions, expectations from the fans are high. While we'll obviously try to defend our ISL title, we will also try to get better results in the AFC Cup," Juan Ferrando said.

The Spaniard had arrived at MBSG, formerly ATK Mohun Bagan, back in December of 2021 from FC Goa and replaced Antonio Habas at the helm. In his first year, Ferrando was able to take the Mariners to the semi-finals where they were ousted by eventual champions Hyderabad FC.

However, in the recently concluded season, the coach guided the side to their maiden title after beating Bengaluru FC in the final.