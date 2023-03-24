ISl: Josep Gombau set to be new East Bengal head coach

East Bengal FC is close to roping in Josep Gombau as their new head coach. A source close to the development confirmed the club has offered him a 2-year deal. The signing may be announced anytime soon.

Gombau is one of the most illustrious coaches of the Indian football circuit. Starting his coaching career at CF Amposta, he was at the helm of some top clubs like Espanyol, Barcelona, Adelaide United, Western Sydney Wanderers and Queensboro. He was the coach at the Australian National team in the 2016-17 season.

He came to India as the head coach of Delhi Dynamos where he was applauded for his attacking brand of football. In the recently concluded 2022-23 ISL season, he was with Odisha FC where he helped the team to reach playoffs.

As the Juggernauts' coach, he won nine matches and secured three draws. Though his team was unable to reach the semi-final, he deserves appreciation for the way he trained young Odisha guns like Nandhakumar Sekar, Jerry, and others. He generally prefers a 4-3-3 formation, and his attacking brand of football will surely entertain the Kolkata-side's fans.

East Bengal had an average 2022-23 season. Under Stephen Constantine, they managed to secure only six wins and a single draw. As a result, the club's top brass decided not to continue with Constantine and rope in a new coach. However, the Englishman will lead the Red and Gold in the upcoming Super Cup as his last hurrah with the team.