ISL: Jason Cummings close to signing deal with Mohun Bagan Super Giant

ATK Mohun Bagan, soon to be Mohun Bagan Super Giant, are all set to secure the services of Australian National team player Jason Cummings. A source close to the development confirmed that he is close to penning a one-year deal with the club.

The deal is subject to a medical, after which the forward will join the Mariners on an undisclosed transfer fee.

Starting his career at Hearts Youth, Cummings went on to play for Hibernian, Nottingham Forest, Luton, Shrewsbury, Glasgow Rangers, and Dundee FC. The 27-year-old striker has played 40 matches in the Scottish Premiership scoring four goals.

He was roped in by Central Coast Mariners in 2022. In 25 A-League matches that he played, he scored 16 goals. He was a two-time top scorer in the Scottish Championship.

Jason Cummings has also played for Scotland and Australia at the International level. He was a member of the Australian National team at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. His addition will definitely benefit the MBSG side.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant are currently the most active team in the transfer market. Already, they are in the final stages of talks with Akash Mishra. Moreover, they are behind some of the top-notch national team players of India. With such a strong team at his disposal, Juan Ferrando will surely look to defend the ISL title next season.