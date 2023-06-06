ISL: Harmanjot Singh Khabra set to sign for East Bengal

Harmanjot Singh Khabra is close to signing a deal with East Bengal FC. A source close to the development confirmed the club has already sent contract papers to the player. He may soon sign the agreement. However, the deal is subject to medical clearance.

Khabra is a versatile footballer who can play any position on the field. Starting his career at SC Goa, he played for East Bengal, Chennaiyin FC, Bengaluru FC, and Kerala Blasters FC. He was one of the longest-serving footballers for the Red and Gold brigade. He has played 78 matches for East Bengal scoring four goals.

Last season, he was with Kerala Blasters FC where he played seven games. Harmanjot's trophy cabinet is quite star-studden with two ISL titles, two Federation Cups, and a Super Cup in his entire playing career.

The defender has also represented his Nation at the International level. He has played 3 matches for the blue tigers.

Apart from Harmanjot Singh Khabra, East Bengal is set to rope in Mandar Rao Desai from Mumbai City FC. Mandar was in close talks with Odisha FC, but East Bengal FC's lucrative offer lured him to join the Red and Gold Brigade.

Apart from Mandar, East Bengal is close to securing the services of Edwin Vanspaul, Javier Siveiro, Nandhakumar Sekar, and Borja. Currently, they are in talks with a popular Australian defender and a former National team keeper. With such an exciting team at his disposal, Carles Cuadrat will be looking to secure a top six finish for the heritage club from Kolkata.