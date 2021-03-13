ISL 2020-21: 5 duels that will decide the final

Finally, the Indian Super League (ISL) final is finally upon us. ATK Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City will battle it out for ultimate glory at the Fatorda stadium in Goa later tonight even as thousands of Mariners and Islanders stay glued to their television sets watching the action unfold. In what is going to be a battle between arguably the two best sides this season, a number of individual duels may eventually decide the fate of the match. Here are five of those-



Roy Krishna vs Mourtada Fall The Fijian has once again been fantastic for the Green and Maroons. Having scored 14 goals already this season, Krishna will be up against the wall that is Mourtada Fall. The Senegalese has four goals to show for his efforts this term and his physicality is something that not many strikers enjoy going up against. It will be interesting to see how he copes against Roy Krishna's pace though, something that might be the deciding factor in the game.

Bartholomew Ogbeche vs Sandesh Jhingan

The experienced Ogbeche has had an extremely illustrious ISL career so far but this is the first time that he is on the cusp of getting his hands on the trophy. While his previous spells with NorthEast United and Kerala Blasters were impactful, he would have probably enjoyed this season the most considering the quality of players around him. However, coming up trumps against his former Tuskers' colleague Sandesh Jhingan will be quite the task for the Nigerian, what with Jhingan's ability to get under the skin of strikers with his constant nibbling. Also, whether Ogbeche starts or is brought in later might be a factor in terms of his effectiveness against the Indian stopper. Ahmed Jahouh vs Edu Garcia The eccentric Jahouh is one of the men to watch out for in the final. While the Moroccan can split open the tightest of defences on his day, he also has a tendency to overcomplicate things near his own penalty area. Marshalling his progress from midfield will be ATK Mohun Bagan's captain Edu Garcia. The Spaniard is one of the most economical and tidy midfielders in the league and will be important for them in terms of circulating the ball quickly. Whoever comes up trumps in this duel will dictate the fate of the midfield battle.