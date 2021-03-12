ISL 2020-21: 5 players to watch out for in the final

With the Indian Super League (ISL) all set for its final showdown on Saturday, it is only fair that the two best teams over the course of the season have made it for the summit clash. Both ATK Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City FC have time and again showed us why they deserve their spots. They have been relentless even during situations when things didn't seem to go their way and apart from a slight stutter midway through the season, have been imperial throughout. And it all boils down to the individuals in both these sides. So ahead of the all-important final, here are the top five players who may well go on to decide which team takes the cup home.



Roy Krishna Arguably ATK Mohun Bagan's player of the season, Krishna has been at the heart of everything positive that the team has been able to conjure up while attacking. With 14 goals and seven assists this term, he has the chance of overtaking Igor Angulo on both counts. And you wouldn't bet against him from doing that if his performance in the semifinal was any indication. The form he is in right now, Krishna holds the key in terms of Bagan's attacking impetus and it will be interesting to see how he performs on the big stage.

Roy Krishna registered the highest number of chances created by an individual player in a match in #HeroISL history with 1️⃣3️⃣ chances including 2️⃣ assists! 💚❤️#ATKMohunBagan #JoyMohunBagan #Mariners #IndianFootball #ATKMBNEU pic.twitter.com/DLvBkhJCZ6 — ATK Mohun Bagan FC (@atkmohunbaganfc) March 11, 2021

Mourtada Fall

Probably the most well-rounded defender in the league, Mourtada Fall has been exceptional for the Islanders on either end of the pitch. He has four goals this term, and his aerial ability has been a constant source of offensive threat for Sergio Lobera. Except the ugly-looking tackle on Princeton Rebello in the first leg of the semifinal, his defensive contribution has been solid too. The towering centre-back has 128 clearances, 32 blocks and 49 tackles against his name already, and his duel against Roy Krishna is going to be fascinating to watch. Hugo Boumous The French-Moroccan has once again been amongst the best creative players in the league. He has seven assists from 15 games, having played five less games than Alberto Noguera who leads the assists chart with eight. His ability to pick up the ball in the centre of the park, turn and run at the opposition defence is something that is very rarely seen in Indian football. As a result, defenders more often than not are drawn towards him and then beaten easily by his pace. However, considered by some to be a little hot-headed, he will have to keep his cool even as challenges fly in from Sandesh Jhingan and company which it invariably will, if he has to win that elusive ISL trophy. Bipin Singh The 25-year-old winger has been one of the finds this season. The former Shillong Lajong player has been one of Sergio Lobera's trusted lieutenants and has rarely disappointed his gaffer. What makes him a fantastic utility player to have in the side is his intelligence and decision-making. He knows exactly when to come towards the ball and when to make a run off it. Add to that his ability of crossing the ball accurately with either foot and we might just have found a long-term prospect for the national team.

A maiden @IndianFootball call up for Bipin Singh who has been named in the 35-man probables list alongside Amrinder Singh, Mandar Rao Dessai, Rowllin Borges, and Raynier Fernandes for the #BlueTigers' friendlies 🆚 UAE and Oman! 👏#BackTheBlue #AamchiCity 🔵 pic.twitter.com/aRckWSjKfk — Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) March 2, 2021