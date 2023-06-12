ISL: Despite other offers, Aleksandar Jovanovic continues with Bengaluru FC

Bengaluru FC, on Sunday, announced that Aussie centre-back Aleksandar Jovanovic had signed a one-year extension to his current deal at the club, which will see him turn out in Bengaluru colors in the 2023-24 season.

Jovanovic, who joined in the summer of 2022, was part of Simon Grayson’s Durand Cup winning squad, and made 17 appearances in his maiden Indian Super League campaign.

“I’m really glad to stay on for another season at the club. We had a very successful season last time around, and I’m keen on being a part of the squad that will look to build on that. The love and affection of the supporters was also a massive part of my decision-making process.

I had a few offers on the table, but the way the fans welcomed me and made me feel part of the family made this decision an easy one to make,” said Jovanovic.

A journeyman of sorts, Jovanovic has turned out for clubs across Serbia, South Korea, China, Bosnia and Australia before making the move to join Grayson’s Bengaluru in 2022. The 33-year-old picked up two assists in his maiden campaign, one in the Durand Cup final and another in the Indian Super League which ended Mumbai City FC’s unbeaten run in the competition.

“Aleks had a very consistent season with us last year, and we’re really happy that he has extended his stay. His influence within the team, and especially among the young defenders coming through the ranks is incredible. He’s a real fighter on the pitch and a vocal presence in our backline, and I’m wishing him another successful year with the club,” said Bengaluru FC’s Director of Football, Darren Caldeira.