ISL: Complete list of deals made in January transfer window

The January transfer window has been a fruitful for some, and a missed opportunity for others in the ongoing Indian Super League 2022-23 season. While clubs like ATK Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City have recruited for the future, outfits like Jamshedpur FC and NorthEast United FC have brought in short-term reinforcements.

For one club in East Bengal, transfers weren't possible, save one signing, due to a FIFA-imposed ban.

Here are all the completed deals made by the ISL clubs in the January transfer window:

ATK Mohun Bagan FC In Slavko Damjanovic, 30 (Serbia and Montenegro) - Centre-Back from Novi Pazar (Serbia) Federico Gallego, 32 (Uruguay) - Attacking Midfielder from Sud America (Uruguay) Puitea, 24 - Central Midfielder from Kerala Blasters Glan Martins, 28- Defensive Midfielder from FC Goa Anwar Ali, 22- Centre-back from FC Goa (Pre-contract to join next season)

Taison Singh, 18- Winger from Indian Arrows Suhail Bhat, 17- Forward from Indian Arrows Sibajit Singh, 18- Midfielder from Indian Arrows Syed Zahid, 19- Goalkeeper from Indian Arrows Pritam Meetei, 18- Right-back from Indian Arrows Amandeep, 18- Left-back from Indian Arrows Out Pronay Halder, 29 - Defensive Midfielder to Jamshedpur FC Lenny Rodrigues, 35- Central Midfielder Bengaluru FC In Pablo Pérez, 29 (Spain) - Attacking Midfielder from Sporting Gijon (Spain) Out Hira Mondal, 26 - Left-Back to Northeast United FC Chennaiyin FC In Bikash Yumnam, 19- Defender signed from Indian Arrows Givson Singh, 20- Midfielder from Kerala Blasters (Loan) Out Rafael Crivellaro, 33 (Brazil) - Attacking Midfielder to Jamshedpur FC FC Goa In Hernan Santana, 32 (Spain)- Defender/Defensive Midfielder from SC Jiuniu Lenny Rodrigues, 35- Central Midfielder from ATK Mohun Bagan Out Lalhmangaihsanga Ralte, 22 - Defender to Kenkre FC Phrangki Buam, 22- Winger to Real Kashmir FC Nongdamba Naorem, 23- Winger Glan Martins, 28- Defensive Midfielder to ATK Mohun Bagan Anwar Ali, 22- Centre-back to ATK Mohun Bagan (Pre-contract to join next season) Hyderabad FC In & Out Sajad Hussain Parray, 19 - Left-Back transferred from Indian Arrows, loaned out to Gokulam FC Out Alex Saji, 22- Centre-Back loaned out to NorthEast United FC Jamshedpur FC In Rafael Crivellaro, 33 (Brazil) - Attacking Midfielder from Chennaiyin FC Dylan Fox, 28 (Australia) - Centre-Back Pronay Halder, 29 - Defensive Midfielder sold to ATK Mohun Bagan Out Wellington Priori, 32 (Brazil) - Central Midfielder Peter Hartley, 34 (England) - Centre-Back Sk Sahil, 22 - Central Midfielder loaned out to Mohammedan SC Kerala Blasters FC

Out Puitea, 24 - Central Midfielder to ATK Mohun Bagan

Givson Singh, 20- Midfielder loaned to Chennaiyin FC Mumbai City FC In Halen Nongtdu, 18 - Centre-Back from Indian Arrows Ahan Prakash, 18- Goalkeeper from Indian Arrows Gyamar Nikum, 18- Midfielder from Rajasthan United FC Northeast United FC In Hira Mondal, 26 - Left-Back from Bengaluru FC Alex Saji, 22- Centre-Back from Hyderabad FC (On loan till the end of 2022-23 season) Richard Kule Mbombo, 26 (Congo)- Forward Tana, 32 (Spain)- Forward from Churchill Brothers Joseba Beitia, 32 (Spain)- Attacking Midfielder from Rajasthan United FC Out Matt Derbyshire, 36 (England) - Centre Forward to Bradford City (England) Rupert Nongrum, 26- Winger to Real Kashmir FC Jon Gaztanaga, 31 (Spain)- Contract mutually terminated Odisha FC In Tankhadar Bag, 19 - Right Back from Indian Arrows Aniket Jadhav, 22- Winger from East Bengal Out Sebastian Thangmuansang, 24 - Right-Back loaned out to Mohammedan SC East Bengal In Jake Jervis, 31 - Forward from SJK Seinäjoki (Finland) Out Aniket Jadhav, 22- Winger joined Odisha FC Eliandro, 32 (Brazil)- Forward