ISL: Bengaluru FC trio set to leave club this summer

Indian Super League outfit Bengaluru FC announced the departure of players Prabir Das, Pablo Perez, and Prince Ibara, who are set to leave the Blues this summer. Perez and Ibara's contracts run out on May 31, 2023, while Das' was till May 31, 2025.

The BFC family thanks them for their invaluable service, and for wearing our colours with pride, every single time. Good luck for the future! ❤#WeAreBFC pic.twitter.com/28y1KqUhN8 — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) May 23, 2023

The Blues reached the ISL 2022-23 final where they lost to ATK Mohun Bagan via a penalty shootout. In that shootout, it was Spaniard Pablo Perez whose miss gifted the Mariners their maiden title.



Congolose forward contributed well to Bengaluru's season in the 2021-22 campaign with four goals and an assist, but unfortunately was ruled out of the better part of the season, having failed to make an appearance in the league due to injuries.

Defender Prabir Das showed his experience throughout the season as he helped his side comeback from a hapless state to one where they were challenging for trophies. If the reports are to be believed, Das is set for a move to Kerala Blasters, as reported first by Khel Now.