ISL: Bartholomew Ogbeche set to join Hyderabad FC for the upcoming season

Star striker for Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 Champions Mumbai City FC, Bartholomew Ogbeche, has left the Islanders and is set to sign for Hyderabad for the upcoming season. The Bridge can confirm the transfer which was first reported by Sportskeeda.



Ogbeche's inclusion in Hyderabad FC side could lift the team's performance who had missed out on the semi-finals spot in the last edition of the ISL, where they had finished fifth.



The Nigerian, who has earlier played for Kerala Blasters FC and NorthEast United FC, could play a pivotal role in strengthening the forward of the Nizams, who couldn't score the required number of goals to sail past the league stage.



Ogbeche has been performing consistently in all his ISL assignments. For Mumbai City FC, he scored 8 goals and 3 assists during the last season. During his stint with Kerala Blasters in 2019-20, he had scored 15 goals, whereas, with NorthEast United FC in 2018-19, Ogebeche had bagged 12 goals. Hyderbad FC is expected to officially announce the striker's arrival today.





