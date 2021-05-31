ISL: Amrinder Singh joins ATK Mohun Bagan on a five-year contract

The strength of the defence of Antonio Lopez Habas's team has been increased for the next season. The country's best goalkeeper Amrinder Singh has signed a contract with ATK Mohun Bagan for the next five years.

The footballer from Mahilpur of Punjab played for the champion Mumbai City FC last season. He is currently the number one goalkeeper of the national team. Amrinder has played in Kolkata before. He played under the coaching of Habas in the 2015-16 season.





AMRINDER SINGH SIGNS FOR THE GREEN & MAROON! 💚❤️#ATKMohunBagan is delighted to announce the signing of Indian National Team Goalkeeper, @Amrinder_1 from Mumbai City FC. pic.twitter.com/HAeLoOVHr0 — ATK Mohun Bagan FC (@atkmohunbaganfc) May 31, 2021

He will be again seen playing under the coaching of Habas next season. Amrinder, who won the Golden Gloves in 2016, is now in Doha to play a pre-World Cup match for India. From there he talks to the ATKMB Media team ...... "Even though I played in Kolkata before, it was for a very short time. This joining, of course, is going to be a new chapter in my football career. Winning all the trophies for Mumbai last year was a memorable event in my life. I want the same success in the Green-Maroon jersey next season."



"There are three reasons behind coming to Kolkata. They are: the support of a huge number of ATK Mohun Bagan supporters, the football philosophy of the principal owner of the team Sanjiv Goenka and the glorious history of football of this city." "I played for a while in ISL 2 under the coaching of Habas. Everyone knows about his success in ISL. Habas's football philosophy always draws me. The biggest thing is that he brought out the best game from the Indian footballers. It's great to be a member of this team."





