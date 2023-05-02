ISL: Akash Mishra close to joining Mohun Bagan

ATK Mohun Bagan, soon to be rechristened as Mohun Bagan Super Giants, have almost secured the signing of talented left-back Akash Mishra. A source close to the development confirmed that he is about to sign a long-term deal with the club.

The deal involves an amount of Rs. 3 crore as transfer fees. If everything works as per plan then the signing could be completed within this week.



Akash Mishra is one of the topmost side-backs currently playing in Indian Super League. Having started his career with the Indian Arrows, he was one of the main pillars of the Hyderabad FC squad that won ISL in the 2021-22 campaign. Last season, he played 17 matches for Hyderabad FC and was a regular starter for Manolo Marquez’s team.

Mishra is also an important member of the Indian National football team. After making his debut in March 2021, he went on to play 8 matches for the Blue Tigers till now. He has also represented the Indian side across different age group levels.

Mohun Bagan are one of the most successful sides in the Indian football circuit. The defending ISL champions already have an excellent squad bolstering the likes of Vishal Kaith, Glan Martins, Hugo Boumous, Slavko Damjanovic, and many other fine players.

They are already running behind two top-notch foreign players and may soon secure their services. With such an excellent squad at his disposal, Juan Ferrando will surely try to do something better at the continental stage, if they get the better of Hyderabad FC in the AFC Cup playoff.