ISL: The concept of Sergio Lobera was very easy to understand, says Mumbai City left-back Vignesh Dakshinamurthy

Mumbai City FC had a historic season under Sergio Lovera last year, as they ran riot in the league. They not only won the Indian Super League Shield but they also won the ISL trophy for the first time in their history. The club will be aiming to defend the ISL trophy in the upcoming ISL season, and also do better than how FC Goa performed in the AFC Champions League.

The combination of Vignesh Dakshinamurthy and Bipin Singh in the left-wing of the Islanders was something the fans rejoiced seeing, both of them combined really well, and were one of the reasons Sergio Lobera's team won the historic double. We spoke to Vignesh regarding his link-up play with Bipin, and how did they establish that relationship.

"Our relationship has been the same since the time we have been at Mumbai City FC. Bipin used to support me a lot, he used to guide me on and off the pitch. He has always helped me, he used to cook food in his room, and used to invite me for meals. We have always spent time together off the pitch, and the bond has become like the bond of brothers. The relationship off the field has helped our relationship grow on the pitch."

Bipin even assisted Vignesh for his goal against Hyderabad FC, which was also his first goal in his career, and the celebration by both players showed what it meant to both of them.



"The first goal for me was a special goal for me. My parents, my friends, my family, all of them were very happy for me. The Mumbai City FC coaches were happy for me. I had not got a chance to play in the first two years, and they had supported me all throughout. I will remember that moment throughout my life" said Vignesh on the goal he scored against Hyderabad which was assisted by Bipin.



The left-back was played as a left midfielder by the previous coach Jorge Costa. Vignesh made only five appearances under him in five years, but since Sergio Lobera took over at the Mumbai-based club, Vignesh has burst onto the big scene. Under the guidance of Sergio Lobera, he has grown as a player and was able to establish himself as a starter, and made 22 appearances in the last season.



"The style of Sergio Lobera changed everything for me. The way he wants us to play, and the way he approaches the players to be a part of the formation and the tactics, was very easy for all of us to understand. I did not feel any difficulty in understanding the concept of Lobera. I am a player who loves to attack, and the coach wanted me to do the same things. It was a very easy thing for me to grasp." added Vignesh on the impact Sergio Lobera made to his game.



Vignesh has had a breakthrough season in the ISL last year, and the expectations from him will be high, as Mumbai will be defending their crown in the upcoming ISL season



