ISL 2022-23: State-wise representation of players in clubs

The fundamental objective of the Indian Super League (ISL) being the growth and development of Indian football and cultivation of local talents, there has been a persistent effort by the league and team managements to improve the number of local players within respective clubs.

With season 9 of ISL ahead of us, let's breakdown each club and have an extensive view on their local players and also a state-wise representation of their remaining domestic contingents.



FC GOA

The Gaurs have never been shy of promoting local Goan talents to their first team ever since the launch of the Super League in 2014. This time around, there are 10 local players representing the club which includes the likes of Brandon Fernandes, Devendra Murgaokar, Lesly Rebello, Seriton Fernandes, Leander D'Cunha, Saviour Gama, Sanson Pereira, Princeton Rebello, Glan Martins and Brison Fernandes.

State wise representation of players:

Goa: 10

Manipur: 4

Punjab: 2

Assam: 1

Meghalaya: 2

Kerala: 1

Mizoram: 1

ATK MOHUN BAGAN FC

The number of players who have emerged out of West Bengal are numerous but whether ATK Mohun Bagan has played a considerable role in that is dubious. Only five local players are representing the club for this season, which includes Subhasish Bose, Pritam Kotal, Pronay Halder, Md Fardin Ali Molla and Kiyan Nassiri.

State wise representation of players:

West Bengal: 5

Goa: 2

Punjab: 2

Maharashtra: 2

Sikkim: 1

Himachal Pradesh: 1

Chattisgarh:1

Bihar: 1

Manipur: 1

Uttar Pradesh: 1

Meghalaya: 1

Mizoram: 1

Jammu and Kashmir: 1

Kerala: 1

Manipur: 1

CHENNAIYIN FC

There has been a rise in talents emerging consistently from Tamil Nadu (TN) ever since the league's introduction. For season 9 of ISL, eight players from TN represent the Marina Machans. The players are: Suhail Pasha, Ajith Kumar, Lijo Francis, Balaji Ganesan, Senthamizhi, Dhanpal Ganesh, Jockson Dhas and Romario Jesuraj.

State wise representation of players:

Tamil Nadu: 8

West Bengal: 9

Punjab: 3

Manipur: 3

Haryana: 1

Kerala: 3

Karnataka: 1

Uttarakhand: 1

Goa: 1

KERALA BLASTERS FC

The Blasters management have not been much patient with their local talents. While there are local players rising up the ranks consistently, the team management often sell or loan out these players to other clubs. For this new season, there are just seven Keralites who will don the yellow jersey of the Blasters. Bijoy V, Sahal Abdul, Rahul KP, Sachin Suresh, Nihal Sudheesh, Vibin Mohanan and Sreekuttan are the players.

State wise representation of players:

Kerala: 7

Punjab: 4

Delhi: 1

Manipur: 5

Uttar Pradesh: 1

Goa: 2

Mizoram: 1

NORTHEAST UNITED FC

Since the club represents eight states from the north-east of India, the number of local players who have emerged from this region and represented the club over the years are much superior than the rest. 12 players from different northeastern states are representing the Highlanders this time around.

The local players include: Nikhil Deka, Jirjar Terang, Gaurav Bora, Joe Zoherliana, Tondonba Singh, Imran Khan, Pragyan Gogoi, Rochharzela, Danmawia, Parthib Gogoi and Emanuel Lalchhanchhuaha, and Pragyan Medhi.

State wise representation of players:

Assam: 6

Mizoram: 4

Manipur: 2

West Bengal: 2

Punjab: 1

Kerala: 6

Chandigarh: 1

EAST BENGAL

With a massive rebuild for the season, Emami East Bengal have acquired a lot of local talents from their reserves and also from other clubs. Eight locals represent the Red and Gold Brigade for ISL-9. Aditya Patra, Tuhin Das, Sarthak Golui, Souvik Chakrabarti, Ankit Mukherjee, Nabi Khan, Bikash Jairu and Mahitosh Roy are the 8 players.

State wise representation of players:

West Bengal: 8

Punjab: 4

Mizoram: 2

Manipur: 8

Maharashtra: 2

Goa: 2

Jharkhand: 1

Chandigarh: 1

Haryana: 1

Kerala: 1

HYDERABAD FC

While the club is stacked with rich Indian talents, the management has failed miserably at fostering local talents. There are simply no players from the state of Telangana that represents the club ahead of the new season.

State wise representation of players:



Goa: 5

Uttar Pradesh: 4

Mizoram: 5

Kerala: 3

West Bengal: 2

Sikkim: 1

Manipur: 3

Assam: 1

Jammu and Kashmir: 1

Punjab: 1

Karnataka: 1

Uttarakhand: 1

MUMBAI CITY FC



There are 4 players from Maharashtra that will represent the Islanders in ISL 2022-23. The players are: Amey Ranawade, Rahul Bheke, Asif Khan and Mustafa Shaikh.

State wise representation of players:

Maharashtra: 4

Manipur: 3

Sikkim: 1

West Bengal: 1

Goa: 2

Punjab: 3

Karnataka: 2

Assam: 1

Chandigarh: 1

Mizoram: 3

Haryana: 1

ODISHA FC



There has been no sizeable effort put forward by the team management to develop its reserve team over the years. This has indeed affected the emergence of talents within Odisha. No local talents are there to represent the Juggernauts for the upcoming season.

State wise representation of players:

Punjab: 2

Goa:1

Mizoram: 10

Delhi: 2

Maharashtra: 3

Uttarakhand: 1

Karnataka: 1

Manipur: 2

Andhra Pradesh: 1

Uttar Pradesh: 1

Tamil Nadu: 2

BENGALURU FC

The case of The Blues is similar to that of Hyderabad FC. There are plenty of talents that the club has nurtured over the years, but there are no players within the state of Karnataka to represent the club this season.

State wise representation of players:

Mizoram: 1

Maharashtra: 2

Punjab: 4

West Bengal: 4

Delhi: 1

Kerala: 2

Manipur: 4

Goa: 2

Sikkim: 2

Delhi: 1

Jammu and Kashmir: 1

Tamil Nadu: 1

Telangana: 1

Meghalaya: 1

JAMSHEDPUR FC

There are just two newly emerged local youngsters from the state of Jharkhand to represent the club in ISL-9. The two players are Gorachand Marndi and Nikhil Barla. Both have been promoted from their reserves.

State wise representation of players:

