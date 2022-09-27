ISL 2022-23: NorthEast United FC eyes redemption under head coach Marco Balbul

NorthEast United FC will be looking forward to forgetting their woes from last season as they approach the Indian Super League 2022-23 season with renewed vigour. The Highlanders are expecting a successful season after undergoing a comprehensive rebuild, from head coach to the foreign contingent.

Last season performance

Last season, NorthEast United FC came in second to last, just ahead of East Bengal FC. In the campaign, they only won three games and drew five. The defence worried the management because they leaked the most goals.

The team conceded 43 goals while only scoring 25. In an attempt to turn things around, the Highlanders have hired Marco Balbul as head coach ahead of the ninth edition of the ISL.

About the manager

The Highlanders' new head coach, Marco Balbul, is a 55-year-old veteran Israeli national team assistant coach. Balbul has worked as an assistant and head coach for a number of Israeli clubs. He even managed the Israeli U-21 team during the Euro U-21 qualifiers. Balbul also served as the national team's interim manager following Willi Ruttensteiner's unexpected departure.

The main task for the NEUFC head coach in the coming season will be to put an end to the club's subsequent woes and qualify for the ISL playoffs. NorthEast United has only qualified for the ISL playoffs twice in their history, once under Eelco Schattorie in 2018/19 and once under Khalid Jamil in 2020/21.

Transfers Roundup

Incoming: Gaurav Bora, Arindam Bhattacharya, Emil Benny, Jithin MS, Michael Jakobsen, Romain Philippoteaux, Matt Derbyshire, Aaron Evans, Parthib Gogoi, Sylvester Igboun.

Outgoing: Deshorn Brown, Zakaria Diallo, Marco Sahanek, Federico Gallego, Lalkhawpuimawia, Subhasish Roy Chowdhury, William Lalnunfela, Suhair VP, Jestin George, Patrick Flottmann.

Strengths

The new foreigners who have come in, are quite attributed and experienced. The foreigners have acquired knowledge across different leagues and would be able to impart them to their Indian counter parts.

The young Indian players like Jithin, Emil, Gaurav Bora, Parthib are quite agile and would help to keep up the flair and pace for the team.

Weaknesses

Though talented, the Indian contingent lack experience except for that of Arindam Bhattacharya.

The foreign contingent is completely new with none having any experience of playing in India.

Squad

(subject to change)

Goalkeepers: Arindam Bhattacharya, Mirshad Michu

Defenders: Tondonba Singh, Provat Lakra, Gurjinder Kumar, Mohammed Irshad, Joe Zoherliana, Mashoor Shereef, Gaurav Bora, Michael Jakobsen ,Aaron Evans

Midfielders: Rochharzela, Imran Khan, Pragyan Medhi, Emanuel Lalchhanchhuaha, Emil Benny, Jithin M S, Pragyan Gogoi, Jon Gaztañaga, Romain Philippoteaux

Forwards: Sylvester Igboun, Matt Derbyshire, Parthib Gogoi, Alfred Lalroutsang, Dipu Mirdha, Gani Nigam, Laldanmawia Ralte

Best XI







