ISL 2022-23: A look at the previous winners of the tournament

As the ninth edition of the coveted Indian Super League is set to begin shortly from 7th of October, with all the 11 teams taking on eachother with rejuvenated zest, let us take a look down the memory lane at the previous winners of the tournament.

2014 (ATK)

Erstwhile Atlético de Kolkata won the inaugural ISL season when they defeated Kerala Blasters 1-0 in the championship game thanks to an extra time goal by Mohammed Rafique. At the conclusion of the league stages, ATK had placed third in the ISL standings under coach Antonio Lopez Habas and star player Luis Garcia, four points behind league leaders Chennaiyin FC.

2015 (Chennaiyin FC)

In a tantalising 2015 ISL final at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa, Chennaiyin FC defeated FC Goa 3-2 after experiencing heartbreak in the 2014 ISL semi-finals. Stiven Mendoza, the hero of Chennaiyin FC who scored 13 goals in the regular season and was named the ISL Golden Boot winner, helped his team win the championship.

2016 (ATK)

The Kolkata-based side won the Indian Super League championship for the second time in 2016 after overcoming Kerala Blasters in a dramatic penalty shootout at Kochi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Thanks to some outstanding saves from their goalie Debjit Majumder, ATK prevailed in the shootout 4-3 to win the championship once again.



2017-18 (Chennaiyin FC)

Chennaiyin FC, under by head coach John Gregory, defeated Bengaluru FC 3-2 to win their second ISL championship.



2018-19 (Bengaluru FC)

The Blues, led by Sunil Chhetri, was the heavy favourite to win the 2018–19 edition of the competition. In the end, Bengaluru FC won their first championship by defeating FC Goa 1-0 in the championship match at Mumbai Football Arena.

2019-20 (ATK- Championship; FC Goa- Winner's shield)

Atletico de Kolkata rehired Antonio Lopez Habas as their new manager for the 2019–20 ISL season after two unsuccessful campaigns.The choice worked out well because ATK beat Chennaiyin FC 3-1 in the 2019–20 ISL championship game to become the first team to win the ISL three times. The ISL League Winners shield was given to FC Goa, the league's most efficient team and champion.

2020-21(Mumbai City FC- Championship & Winner's shield)

Sergio Lobera, the former head coach of FC Goa, was given control of Mumbai City FC in order to turn around the club's woes before the seventh season of the Indian Super League. It ended up being a brilliant move, as Mumbai City FC defeated ATK Mohun Bagan 2-1 to claim their first ISL championship. The Islanders were just the second team, following Bengaluru FC in 2018–19, to win the league title and the championship game in the same year.

2021-22 (Hyderabad FC- Championship; Jamshedpur FC- Winner's shield)

At the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa, Hyderabad FC beat Kerala Blasters FC 3-1 in the penalty shootout to win their first Indian Super League championship. On the other hand, Jamshedpur FC clinched the premiership after a glittering season.



