ISL

ISL 2022-23: Sunil Chhetri gives Bengaluru FC edge over Mumbai City- Highlights

Bengaluru FC defeated Mumbai City FC 1-0 in the first leg of the semi-final.

Sunil Chhetri
Sunil Chhetri

By

Rajdeep Saha

Updated: 7 March 2023 4:07 PM GMT

It was Sunil Chhetri once again, for the second game running, who came off the bench and gave Bengaluru FC the winner. The Blues defeated Mumbai City FC 1-0 in the first leg of Semi-final 1 at the Mumbai Arena on Tuesday.

The first half saw Mumbai City dominate proceedings, but the hosts had nothing to show it for. Bengaluru FC came into their own a bit more in the second half, and after Chhetri's introduction, showed more vigour to break the deadlock.

In the 78th minute, Naorem Roshan delivered a perfect cross from the corner as the diminutive Chhetri found the back of the net with a sharp header. Greg Stewart's 89th minute freekick was just brushed away by Gurpreet Singh Sandhu's fingertips, but the corner wasn't given by the referee.

Chhetri had another glorious chance to double their lead in the stoppage time, but Phurba Lachenpa rose to the ocassion and kept the score line from changing.

As it happened:

Live Updates

2023-03-07 13:01:04
ISL Mumbai City FC Bengaluru FC 
