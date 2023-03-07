ISL
ISL 2022-23: Sunil Chhetri gives Bengaluru FC edge over Mumbai City- Highlights
Bengaluru FC defeated Mumbai City FC 1-0 in the first leg of the semi-final.
It was Sunil Chhetri once again, for the second game running, who came off the bench and gave Bengaluru FC the winner. The Blues defeated Mumbai City FC 1-0 in the first leg of Semi-final 1 at the Mumbai Arena on Tuesday.
The first half saw Mumbai City dominate proceedings, but the hosts had nothing to show it for. Bengaluru FC came into their own a bit more in the second half, and after Chhetri's introduction, showed more vigour to break the deadlock.
In the 78th minute, Naorem Roshan delivered a perfect cross from the corner as the diminutive Chhetri found the back of the net with a sharp header. Greg Stewart's 89th minute freekick was just brushed away by Gurpreet Singh Sandhu's fingertips, but the corner wasn't given by the referee.
Chhetri had another glorious chance to double their lead in the stoppage time, but Phurba Lachenpa rose to the ocassion and kept the score line from changing.
As it happened:
Live Updates
- 7 March 2023 3:58 PM GMT
FULL TIME
And that's that at the Mumbai Arena. Bengaluru FC clinch the first leg of the semi-final as Sunil Chhetri headed the ball into the net after coming on from the bench.
FT: MCFC 0-1 BFC
- 7 March 2023 3:56 PM GMT
Changes for BFC
Parag and Udanta on for Krishna and Roshan.
- 7 March 2023 3:55 PM GMT
95'- WHAT A MISS BY CHHETRI
Brilliant save from Lachenpa to deny Chhetri and Bengaluru their second.
- 7 March 2023 3:52 PM GMT
91'- Lachenpa saves Chhetri's shot
Roy Krishna toe pokes the ball towards Chhetri who goes for it first time, but Lachenpa is equal to it.
- 7 March 2023 3:50 PM GMT
89'- Mumbai City not given the corner
The replay shows Gurpreet getting a touch but the referee refuses. Mourtada Fall gets a yellow card in the process of pleading their case.
- 7 March 2023 3:47 PM GMT
85'- Can Mumbai City come back?
About five minutes to go in regulation time but can the hosts get one back to level the scales?
- 7 March 2023 3:41 PM GMT
Trivia
BFC haven't lost 13 out of 14 times when they have scored first.
- 7 March 2023 3:40 PM GMT
80'- Chhikara comes on Mumbai
The youngster comes in to replace Apuia.