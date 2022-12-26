ISL 2022-23 LIVE: Kerala Blasters FC v/s Odisha FC - Updates, Scores, Results

Kerala Blasters FC and Odisha FC battle it out in the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) on Boxing Day at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi today. The two teams are now level on points in fifth and sixth place after ATK Mohun Bagan's upset against NorthEast United FC on Saturday. If either of these teams achieve a win, it would take them into third place.

Get all your updates about the boxing day fixture right here.

